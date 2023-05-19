U.S. surgeon general’s warning about loneliness echoed in Canada
While the U.S. surgeon general is calling loneliness the next public health epidemic, some say Canadians are also struggling mentally and physically.
Earlier this month, loneliness was brought to the forefront through an advisory published by the surgeon general. Doctor Vivek Murthy’s report said half of Americans have experienced it.
“The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day,” he wrote.
The U.S. surgeon general’s report cited research which says poor social relationships, isolation, and loneliness can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke by 30 per cent.
The report encourages people to talk with health-care providers about their social connections.
Bette Watson-Borg with the Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (CCSMH) said it was encouraging to hear such a senior official putting this out into the public health domain.
"But at the same time, it wasn’t a surprise to us," she said.
Watson-Borg is managing a project to develop Canadian clinical guidelines for social isolation and loneliness in older adults.
A part of this work is a national survey looking for the perspectives of Canadians over 65 years old.
She says the surgeon general's report is a part of a larger movement to bring awareness to the complex issue.
"Most of us experience loneliness at different times in our life, and it's part of being human. At the same time, the research is showing that extended loneliness can really start to have those effects, not only on our mental health, but on our physical health, as well."
Watson-Borg said she was encouraged by the U.S. surgeon general's calls to action at the individual, community and societal levels.
SENIORS FIND CONNECTION FROM MILES AWAY
Once a week, Ann Tigchelaar calls two women she was matched with through the Canadian Red Cross’ Friendly Calls Program.
"It's two older ladies. They are both very different, and they are both awesome in their own way,” she said.
They talk for about an hour. Even though they've never met in-person, Tigchelaar says a deeper relationship has formed over the years.
"I enjoy the friendship. I enjoy learning from them. I enjoy feeling like I’m helping them to be a little less isolated and lonely."
Tigchelaar said she also benefits from her phone friendships because she knows what it's like to be alone sometimes.
"During the pandemic, I really got a taste of what it's like to be isolated because people couldn’t go anywhere or gather or do anything."
