

CTV Winnipeg





UB40 will perform at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre on Sept. 13, True North Sports and Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The band is hitting Winnipeg on its 40th anniversary tour.

The British reggae band is famous for songs like “Red Red Wine” and its cover of “(I Can’t Help Falling) in Love with You.”

Tickets go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.