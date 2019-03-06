Featured
UB40 coming to Winnipeg in September
UB40 is coming to Winnipeg in September. Photo supplied by True North Sports and Entertainment
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 7:45AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 8:43AM CST
UB40 will perform at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre on Sept. 13, True North Sports and Entertainment announced Wednesday.
The band is hitting Winnipeg on its 40th anniversary tour.
The British reggae band is famous for songs like “Red Red Wine” and its cover of “(I Can’t Help Falling) in Love with You.”
Tickets go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.