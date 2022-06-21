Ukraine’s president to speak with U of M students

Students at the University of Manitoba will get the chance to listen to the President of Ukraine on Wednesday.

The U of M is one of several universities throughout the country that will get to join Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a special video event.

“President Zelenskyy is expected to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine, Canada’s relationship with Ukraine and ways to provide support to the Ukrainian people,” the school said on its website.

Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister of Canada, will also speak during the event.

The video will be live-streamed at both the Fort Garry and Bannatyne campuses and the event will get underway at 9 a.m.