Understanding the importance of Indigenous Veterans Day

Nov. 8 is National Indigenous Veterans Day, and it’s a time for Canadians to recognize and honour the contributions of First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people who served our country.

To mark the occasion, ceremonies and services are being held across the country to show respect to Indigenous veterans and remember the sacrifices of those who put their lives on the line.

Bill Shead, veteran and chairperson for the Neeginan Centre, said the Indigenous Veterans Day came to be due to the lobbying of Indigenous veterans themselves, who wanted a day of remembrance in their own communities.

“In the past, veterans would only be able to get together on Remembrance Day and as a result, Indigenous veterans could not often be with their own community, because they’d be going to a service in a larger centre,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

“By having Remembrance Day for Indigenous veterans on the 8th it allows them to be in their home community, to be with their people.”

Shead said this is a day to remember those who have fallen, as well as a time to honour veterans who survived the war, came back, and rebuilt their communities.

He added that he wants people to reflect on the meaning of Indigenous Veterans Day.

“It’s a period of time to reflect on those who gave their lives in battle for our freedom,” he said.

“The second is to remember the veterans who did make such contributions to our society, the betterment of Canada.”

Across Manitoba, a number of events are taking place on Wednesday and throughout the week to honour Indigenous veterans.

This includes a ceremony that took place this morning at the Neeginan Centre, which has been holding Indigenous Veterans Day services since 1994.

“We’ve held a Remembrance Day there every year since with the exception of the period of COVID,” Shead said.

“This is the first rejuvenation of the ceremony after COVID.”

Wednesday’s ceremony at the Neeginan Centre involved a drum group, as well as some other Indigenous elements.

More information on Indigenous Veterans Day events in Manitoba can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.