"Unheard of!" Warm temperatures cause spike in calls to Winnipeg roofing companies

Late January into early February is normally a pretty slow time of year for Reimer Roofing. But not this year.

"It's busy," said owner Harold Reimer. "Normally, at this time of year, we go on vacations and relax! But now it seems there's no time for that. In my 35 years of being in the roofing business I don't remember a January like this."

The impact of temperatures like this on your home can be profound.

"When you have a lot of snow mixed with rapidly fluctuating temperatures, you can have ice damming," said Jonathan Scott, owner of Charleswood Roofing & Exteriors. "So that ice damming, there can be pooling water caught behind the ice dam, and that can breach into our roof system."

Scott says the water can damage the siding of your home. In extreme cases, eavestroughs can rip off of your building.

"The best advice we can give is doing ongoing preventative maintenance," he said.

Scott says, if either you, or a roofing company, can get some of the snow off your roof, then the next time temperatures spike there will be less water to deal with.

That's for the next round of snow. In the meantime, roofing companies like Reimer Roofing are dealing with the impact of the snow that's already suddenly melted.

"With the amount of jobs and phone calls coming in, I think I'll have to bring at least one crew back on board!" said Reimer.