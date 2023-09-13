Union representing striking MPI workers wants conciliator brought in

The union representing striking Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) workers is calling for a conciliator to be brought in to help resolve the labour dispute.

1,700 unionized employees across the province walked off the job over two weeks ago. The employees include estimators, adjusters, call centre workers, and service centre representatives.

Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) said at a new conference Wednesday it worked with a conciliator to resolve the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries strike earlier this summer, and feels it could settle this job action, as well.

“We’re hopeful that this will bring up those discussions at the table, and we can get these members a fair offer to vote on and put an end to this strike,” MGEU president Kyle Ross said.

According to MPI, the strike action came after the MGEU rejected an enhanced four-year collective agreement worth 17 per cent in total monetary value, as well as an offer to avoid strike action by going directly to voluntary arbitration.

The union said at the time the 17 per cent figure is misleading as it includes benefits.

MPI chairperson Ward Keith called MGEU’s approach ‘disappointing,’ as the union continues to demand almost double the settlement pattern established across the provincial sector.

Keith says the enhanced offer is identical to deals the MGEU accepted at other public sector institutions, including the one for Liquor Mart employees.

He says conciliation is not needed to end the strike.

“That could happen tomorrow without any risk to our employees. But we’re still open to exploring conciliation with MGEU if we’re on the same page,” he said.

“Obviously, we won’t resolve the impasse over general wage increases, but a conciliator can help us streamline the arbitration on that issue, and we can discuss other issues to narrow the overall dispute.”

