Union says tentative deal reached with City of Winnipeg; city says no agreement reached yet

The union representing thousands of municipal workers says a tentative deal has been reached to avoid a potential strike, though the City of Winnipeg says no deal has been reached yet.

According to a release from CUPE on Monday, discussions between CUPE 500 and the City continued through the long weekend, with a tentative agreement reached pending approval by the city’s Executive Policy Committee.

“Both parties worked hard over the weekend with the help of the conciliator to get this deal done, and put a pause on strike action,” said CUPE 500 President Gord Delbridge in a written statement. “Ultimately, it will be up to the membership to decide if the offer is acceptable.”

CUPE Local 500 - representing 4,300 City workers - expects the approval process by their executive council to occur over the coming days with the looming strike on pause.

More details on the deal itself won't be released until CUPE Local 500 members vote on the agreement, the release said.

In a Tuesday morning statement, the City of Winnipeg said negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, and no agreement has been reached.

“The City is seeking clarity from CUPE regarding the statement it issued,” said Michael Jack, the City’s Chief Administrative Officer. “We acknowledge that this latest development is a confusing one for our employees and for Winnipeggers who rely on our programs and services. The City remains hopeful that it can reach a settlement with the union without a labour disruption.”