United Way launches Koats for Kids program, calling for winter gear donations

Summer has come and gone and that means the prep for winter is on, including the yearly program Koats for Kids.

The 2022-2023 version of Koats for Kids launched Wednesday and the United Way is looking for donations to keep people warm in the winter months.

The program first started in 1989, and they distribute around 6,000 winter coats every year, along with thousands of other winter clothing items.

With the program's launch, the United Way is looking to collect new or gently used winter gear.

This includes winter coats, as well as ski pants, boots, toques, mitts and scarves.

There are several locations people can drop off clothing at, including six fire stations across Winnipeg.

They are:

• Station 12, located 1780 Taylor Avenue;

• Station 16, located at 1001 McGregor Street;

• Station 20, Located at 525 Banting Drive;

• Station 21, located at 1446 Regent Avenue West;

• Station 22, located at 1567 Waverley Street; and

• Station 26, located at 1525 Dakota Street.

The fire stations aren't the only places where people can bring their winter gear. United Way has partnered with Access Storage, AMJ Campbell and Toys R Us as other drop off locations.

The drop off location for AMJ Campbell is at 36 Ryan Wirth Way in East Saint Paul. There are three Toys R Us locations that will accept donations, 1445 St. Matthews Avenue, 1560 Regent Avenue West and 1910 Pembina Highway.

Access Storage has seven locations this year:

• 345 Higgins Avenue;

• 198 Archibald Street;

• 275 Gordon Avenue;

• 11 Paramount Road;

• 545 Hervo Street;

• 21 Lowson Crescent; and

• 3101 Pembina Highway.

More information, including on how to volunteer for Koats for Kids can be found online.