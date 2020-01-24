WINNIPEG -- A new resource for survivors of sexual violence will open Monday at the University of Manitoba campus.

The university said its Sexual Violence Resource Centre will provide students, faculty, and staff access to experts who can give information and a response to survivors of sexual violence.

It was created by recommendation from an August 2019 report on how the university should respond to sexual violence at the institution.

In September 2018, David Barnard, president and vice-chancellor of the U of M, issued an apology to students victimized on campus by sexual harassment or sexual assault, in the wake of allegations raised against a former professor.

At the time, the university said it was investigating three other faculty members for complaints of sexual assault or harassment, and Barnard made a commitment to take action, which led to the report.

The university said Friday the new resource centre will be the “single point of contact for all members of the UM community affected by sexual violence,” which would help survivors “navigate the sexual violence process,” connect them to methods of support and ensure follow-up.

It will be staffed by a coordinator and a confidential intake and triage specialist and will be located at 537 UMSU University Centre. People can also reach staff by email or by calling 204-474-6562.