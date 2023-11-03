Manitoba RCMP are investigating a highway death near Brandon Thursday evening.

Blue Hills RCMP said it happened Nov. 2 around 8:35 p.m., when someone reported a man walking in the middle of the driving lane on Highway 1. The man was seen near Road 115 W, about ten kilometres west of Brandon in the RM of Whitehead.

While Mounties were responding to the call, they got an update that the man had been hit by a semi-truck driving westbound on the highway.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an unidentified man, who was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen a person walking on Highway 1 in this area, around this time, to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519.