Unplanned shutdown of Imperial pipeline affects delivery of fuel to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.

The province says in a news release that the line runs between Gretna, Man., at the U.S. border, and Winnipeg, and it says the decision by Imperial to shut it for repairs followed "proactive pipeline inspections" that identified "integrity concerns" in a section of pipe just south of St. Adolphe, Man.

The news release says the line was not compromised and no materials were spilled into the environment.

Imperial says in a separate news release that "unplanned maintenance" work includes replacing a section of the pipeline that runs under the Red River south of Winnipeg.

It says that as a result of the work, the line will be out of service for approximately three months.

The province says it has convened a "supplier table" comprised of Manitoba's largest fuel suppliers to help support the management of the fuel supply being brought into the province.

"These industry partners are leveraging extensive supply networks and actively working to minimize customer and end-user impacts by maintaining Manitoba's fuel supply through other means including rail and truck," the province's release late Sunday afternoon stated.

It also noted the government will oversee the repair work "to ensure all precautions are taken to protect the surrounding environment."

In addition to utilizing truck and rail, Imperial said it is also identifying alternative terminal locations where customers can pick up their products, including at the terminal in Gretna, which it said remains connected to pipeline supply.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and the community," Imperial's news release stated.

"Our priorities are the integrity of this pipeline and ensuring the continued protection of people and the environment, while minimizing disruption to our customers and the local economy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.