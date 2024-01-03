WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Unruly Alberta teen arrested after Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP

    The Winnipeg Airport is pictured in an undated image The Winnipeg Airport is pictured in an undated image

    Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.

    In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said Air Canada flight 137 landed in Winnipeg because of an unruly passenger.

    Police learned a 16-year-old male from Grande Prairie, Alta. assaulted an adult family member who was also a passenger on the flight. The teen was restrained by airline employees and passengers RCMP said.

    RCMP arrested the teen and he was taken to hospital for medical evaluation. The passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

    No one else required medical care RCMP said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

    Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:

    opinion

    opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly

    Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News