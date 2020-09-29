WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers removed an ‘unruly’ woman from a flight on Monday night.

Mounties said the flight took off in Calgary and was headed for Toronto, with a stopover in Winnipeg.

Officers said they removed the 34-year-old woman, who is from North York, Ont., when she became unruly.

Police arrested the woman, who remains in custody.

The woman may face charges of causing a disturbance, as well as mischief.

This is a developing story. More details to come.