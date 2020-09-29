Advertisement
'Unruly' passenger removed from airplane in Winnipeg: RCMP
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 10:25AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers removed an ‘unruly’ woman from a flight on Monday night.
Mounties said the flight took off in Calgary and was headed for Toronto, with a stopover in Winnipeg.
Officers said they removed the 34-year-old woman, who is from North York, Ont., when she became unruly.
Police arrested the woman, who remains in custody.
The woman may face charges of causing a disturbance, as well as mischief.
This is a developing story. More details to come.