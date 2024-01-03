WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Unruly teen arrested after flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP

    The Winnipeg Airport is pictured in an undated image The Winnipeg Airport is pictured in an undated image

    Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.

    In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said Air Canada flight 137 landed in Winnipeg because of an unruly passenger.

    Police learned a 16-year-old male from Grande Prairie, Alta. assaulted an adult family member who was also a passenger on the flight. The teen was restrained by airline employees and passengers RCMP said.

    RCMP arrested the teen and he was taken to hospital for medical evaluation. The passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

    No one else required medical care RCMP said.

