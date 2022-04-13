Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba

A blizzard has touched down in southern Manitoba, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions that have caused cancellations and closures around the province.

On Wednesday morning, the Manitoba government said it cancelled transportation for adults who take part in the Community Living DisABILITY Services day programs.

The province noted that organizations that provide these day programs have been asked to maintain a small staff in case some clients are still able to come.

A number of highways are also closed Wednesday morning due to weather conditions. This includes Highway 75 from the U.S. border to Morris; and Highway 1 from Elie to Austin.