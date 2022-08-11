Up to $30,000 in stolen property recovered: RCMP

Two men face charges after RCMP pulled over two off-road vehicles and a trailer full of stolen property last Friday.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP say they got a call around 10:25 a.m. saying that a stolen side-by-side off-road vehicle was seen towing a trailer on the service road beside Highway 44.

Officers were able to track the ORV and an ATV to a nearby gravel pit. One suspect, a 36-year-old man from Ste. Anne, was arrested without incident. The other attempted to flee in the stolen ORV, which he couldn’t start, and then tried to run away on foot. He was caught by police.

Investigators found that the ORV and ATV had been stolen. The trailer being pulled by the ORV was full of stolen property from an as-yet unreported break and enter in the RM of Reynolds. Mounties say the recovered stolen property is worth up to $30,000.

Matthew Martens, 31, from Steinbach, is behind bars on charges of possession of property obtained by crime, possessing break-in instruments, possessing weapons, and resisting arrest. The other suspect has been released to appear in court on similar charges. None of the charges against both suspects have been proven in court.