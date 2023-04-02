Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.

The Environment Canada forecast for Winnipeg Sunday called for gusty winds, frigid wind chills, and up to seven centimetres of snow expected over the next few days.

Snow should begin to fall Sunday afternoon, with up to two centimetres expected, and a risk of freezing rain as temperatures drop. Winds will be southeast at 20 km/h becoming northeast later on.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up Sunday evening, causing local blowing snow in open areas. Highway drivers are advised to be cautious.

Environment Canada is expecting around five centimetres of snow to fall overnight Sunday. Gusty winds will continue into Monday morning, getting as high as 60 km/h at times. The wind chill could get as cold as -16 C overnight.

The snow should be over by Monday morning, though there are still some pockets forecasted later in the week. Southern Manitobans can expect a high of -6 C on Monday, which will feel like -13 C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada said light flurries are in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for Winnipeg and the surrounding area.