Update: Missing teen found safe

RCMP say a missing 16-year-old has been safely located.

RCMP Manitoba said the teen was last seen walking Road 72N heading east towards Highway 10 Saturday night at 9 p.m.

They say she may have left her home to meet an unknown person.

She is 5'11, 140lbs, and has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and black long sleeve plaid shirt, blue jeans, a black mask, a black toque and a small pink backpack.