Update: Missing teen found safe
Update: Missing teen found safe
RCMP say a missing 16-year-old has been safely located.
RCMP Manitoba said the teen was last seen walking Road 72N heading east towards Highway 10 Saturday night at 9 p.m.
They say she may have left her home to meet an unknown person.
She is 5'11, 140lbs, and has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a red and black long sleeve plaid shirt, blue jeans, a black mask, a black toque and a small pink backpack.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
'I forgive you and I forgive God:' A residential school survivor's healing journey
On the day of Pope Francis's arrival in Canada, one residential school survivor shares his healing journey and describes how the act of forgiveness transformed his life.
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a 'penitential' trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology Monday
RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Volcanic eruption in Japan forces evacuations in 2 towns
Dozens of people have evacuated two towns on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu where a volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky.
Regina
-
'All the beautiful weirdos': Moose Jaw gamers expo focuses on openness and inclusivity
It all started with four guys, sitting in a basement in Moose Jaw, all looking to share their love of one singular thing — gaming.
-
Sask. legislature displays royal visit photos in celebration of Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Royal visits are among the most photographed events in the history of Saskatchewan. Archivists have dug deep into the official collection to find the most intriguing snapshots.
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
Back to Batoche Days wraps up its 50th anniversary with record attendance
Back to Batoche wrapped up its 50th anniversary with a record attendance over the weekend.
-
Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding
Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
Archery open house held for the community in Timmins
The Timmins Bowhunters and Archery Club held a community event this weekend to bring out archery enthusiasts and get new people interested in the sport.
Edmonton
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a 'penitential' trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
Toronto
-
Thousands without power after Ontario thunderstorms
Thousands of people are without power after strong thunderstorms swept through much of southern Ontario.
-
Toronto Public Health issues alert after 10 people die of a drug overdose in 5 days
Toronto Public Health is warning the public after 10 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last week.
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
'Are words enough?': Kahnawake locals say Pope's visit is a 'beginning,' but there's no changing the past
There were mixed emotions Sunday in Kahnawake, a Mohawk community just south of Montreal, as locals prepared for the Pope's upcoming visit to Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a 'penitential' trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Storm knocks out power, delays basketball game in Ottawa on Sunday
A powerful storm that rolled through Ottawa Sunday afternoon delivered heavy rain and knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says Canada’s premiers are correct in asking for more federal dollars in health-care transfer payments, but also agree with Ottawa’s push for strings to be attached.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency
A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
Vancouver
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders cautiously await Pope's apology
Pope Francis officially arrived in Canada on Sunday for a long-awaited trip aimed at advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, but some B.C. community leaders don't believe the visit goes far enough to start the healing process.
-
Lack of volunteers leads to 'gut-wrenching' decision to shut down a B.C. search and rescue service
A search and rescue service in B.C.'s southern Interior is shutting down due to an inability to recruit new volunteers.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Tribunal dismisses case seeking $200 from pest control company for damaged duvet
A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.