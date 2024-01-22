WINNIPEG
    • Upgrades coming to 13 Winnipeg community centres

    13 community centres in Winnipeg, including Maples, are receiving funds for repairs and maintenance work from a City of Winnipeg grant.
    A number of community centres in Winnipeg will receive some much need upgrades.

    Mayor Scott Gillingham announced Monday that more than $836,000 from the community centre renovation grant program will be split among 13 facilities in the city.

    “Whether its improving accessibility or upgrading recreational facilities or enhancing safety features, these renovations will contribute to the ongoing success of these community centres,” Mayor Gillingham said at a news conference announcing the funding.

    The grant money is aimed at helping city-owned centres pay for upgrades such as retrofits, safety improvements and renovation projects.

    Among those receiving the funds is the Maples Community Centre, which will replace its gymnasium floor.

    “Without the funding from the city of Winnipeg renovation grant, these non-profit boards would be unable to afford the necessary upgrades," said Lora Meseman, executive director of the General Council of Winnipeg Community Centres.

    In addition to Maples, the centres receiving funding are:

    • Central Corydon;
    • Dakota;
    • Greendell Park;
    • Heritage Victoria;
    • Notre Dame;
    • Red River;
    • Riverview;
    • Sinclair Park;
    • Valour;
    • Varsity View;
    • Winakwa; and
    • Woodhaven.

    The program has given out $16.6 million to community centres across the city since launching in 2012.

