Upgrades needed at Bonivital Pool: City
The City of Winnipeg is hoping a provincial grant will help fund upgrades and renovations at a Windsor Park aquatic facility.
The 7-million dollar Bonivital Pool renewal project includes interior lobby renovations, a new multi-purpose room, two universal washrooms, and an accessible family change room.
As well, the 47-year-old building is in need of new windows and an updated HVAC system. The lighting and electrical systems would also be updated if the project moves forward.
The Public Service is applying for more than $3 million in funding under the province's Arts, Culture and Sport in Community fund to cover up to 50 per cent of the costs.
City Council approval is needed to secure the funding. The motion will go before the Protection, Community Services, and Parks committee on Tuesday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
Brianne Jenner leads Canada to 2-1 win over U.S. in women's world hockey final
Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
'Large-scale extinction of tree species' threatens ecological and economic collapse, scientists warn
Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees, and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Woman charged after alleged assault with a knife: Regina police
An incident involving a knife resulted in one woman being charged according to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
A vibrant culture: Regina Hungarian Club marks 100th anniversary with weekend long celebration
The Regina Hungarian Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Queen City on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride returns to Timmins this week
After being postponed earlier this year, Pride Week is back in Timmins with many in-person and virtual events, after two years of virtual only events because of the pandemic.
-
Fundraiser for Rayside Balfour Youth Centre
On Sunday in Chelmsford there was a family-friendly fundraiser to support a local space for young people.
-
Brianne Jenner leads Canada to 2-1 win over U.S. in women's world hockey final
Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
'Be prepared': Officials warn of potential Jasper power outage as Chetamon wildfire grows
The wildfire near Jasper's Chetamon Mountain has begun to impact critical infrastructure, including power lines, after persistent wind and dry temperatures Sunday.
-
Brianne Jenner leads Canada to 2-1 win over U.S. in women's world hockey final
Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final Sunday.
Toronto
-
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Ontario couple buys a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia for under $350K
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
Calgary
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
‘So good to be back’: Calgary Pride parade welcomes thousands of spectators
Calgary’s downtown core was filled with rainbow-coloured flags, drag queens and kings, flashy outfits, decked out floats and thousands upon thousands of people on Sunday.
-
'It's very problematic': Alberta teachers slam the province as classes resume
School bells are once again ringing for thousands of Alberta students and teachers, but there are still questions around just what everyone is returning to.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending
The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
Ottawa
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Kitchener
-
'This is a concern': Most Waterloo Region children not fully vaccinated ahead of return to school
As young learners get ready to go back to school with most pandemic restrictions lifted, the majority of their classmates in Waterloo Region will not be fully vaccinated.
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
'Bad beyond argument': B.C. court dismisses claim opposing federal, provincial COVID-19 measures
A B.C. judge has ruled that a lawsuit opposing federal and provincial COVID-19 restrictions can not proceed in its current form, noting its claims of "global conspiracies" and "crimes against humanity" can't be adjudicated in civil court.
-
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Victoria school board apologizes 100 years after Chinese segregation policy
The Greater Victoria School Board has issued an apology to Chinese Canadians some 100 years after the school board decided to segregate young Chinese students in the public school system.
-
Vancouver Island father and son win medals at world rowing competition
Len Morris and his son, Jasper, of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island, were both medal winners at an international rowing competition hosted in the U.K. last month. The pair were representing Team Canada as outrigging rowers at the International Va’a Federation IVF World Sprints Championships in mid-August.