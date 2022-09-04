Upgrades needed at Bonivital Pool: City

The City of Winnipeg is hoping a provincial grant will help fund upgrades and renovations at a Windsor Park aquatic facility.

The 7-million dollar Bonivital Pool renewal project includes interior lobby renovations, a new multi-purpose room, two universal washrooms, and an accessible family change room.

As well, the 47-year-old building is in need of new windows and an updated HVAC system. The lighting and electrical systems would also be updated if the project moves forward.

The Public Service is applying for more than $3 million in funding under the province's Arts, Culture and Sport in Community fund to cover up to 50 per cent of the costs.

City Council approval is needed to secure the funding. The motion will go before the Protection, Community Services, and Parks committee on Tuesday.