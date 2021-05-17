WINNIPRG -- An urban Indigenous clinic in Winnipeg has started its immunization rollout to protect young Manitobans against COVID-19.

The clinic, located at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre at 181 Higgins Ave., was vaccinating Manitobans 12 years of age and older on Monday after the province opened up eligibility to those aged 12 to 17 at the end of last week.

CTV News Winnipeg spoke with some of the young people getting their vaccines, who said they’re happy to get their shots and be on the path to seeing their friends and family without restrictions.

“I just felt good getting the vaccine, knowing it’s my time,” said Alexander, who received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

“I’ve waited patiently all these months."

Alexander told CTV News he feels like that patience is now paying off

The Manitoba government is reminding residents that the urban Indigenous were designed to improve accessibility and provide culturally safe spaces for First Nations (both status and non-status), Metis and Inuit people.

Health officials ask that only those who self-identify as First Nation, Metis or Inuit or those who live with someone who identifies as Indigenous to go to these clinics. Non-Indigenous people can make their vaccine appointments at supersites, community pop-up clinics, medical clinics, or pharmacies.

As of Monday afternoon, Manitoba has received 767,670 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 657,634 of which have been administered.