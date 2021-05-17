WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has now taken the top spot for COVID-19 infections in Canada and the U.S.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has surpassed Alberta in the number of average daily COVID-19 cases per million, reporting an average of 331.9 infections, according to CTV’s COVID-19 tracker.

Alberta, which was previously number one in the rankings, is second with an average of 329.2 cases per million.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said this is largely due to the timing of the pandemic's third wave in Manitoba.

"As (other provinces) peaked and are trending downwards, we've delayed our third wave here," Roussin said.

"We've seen a number of jurisdictions each with their time as the hotspot, and now Manitoba will be there."

Manitoba has been reporting high numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, including a record 560 cases last Thursday.

On Monday, Manitoba reported 430 COVID-19 cases. The province said there were 209 people in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, and another 56 people who are no longer infectious but still need the care.

There were 53 people in intensive care with active cases, and another 20 people who are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

