

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The use of methamphetamine is soaring in Manitoba.

As other provinces grapple with an opioid epidemic, the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba says the use of meth has jumped more than 100 per cent in adults between 2014 and 2017.

The province's chief medical examiner says meth was involved in 35 overdose deaths in 2017, up from 19 the year before.

Winnipeg police Insp. Max Waddell says there's an unprecedented amount of crystal meth on the streets right now.

The drug is cheap, available, easy to make and it gets people high for significantly longer.

Marion Willis, who started a transitional house for people struggling with addiction, says there's money and a strategy to deal with opioids.

That's not the case for methamphetamine.

She says more must be done because right now it feels like fighting a war with a water gun.