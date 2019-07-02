Mayor Brian Bowman is tasking city officials with seven directives to tackle the meth crisis.

The omnibus motion tabled by Bowman at his weekly executive policy committee meeting follows the release of the Illicit Drug Task Force report last Friday.

EPC approved the motion, which will see the city review zoning bylaws to pave the way for more drug treatment and recovery centres, as well as safe injection sites – a safe injection site isn’t recommended in the task force’s report.

Bowman’s plan will look at funding to crack down on vacant and derelict buildings being used to distribute and consume meth; and the Winnipeg Police Service is being asked to help educate tenants and landlords on how to report suites being used to distribute drugs.

A rise in bike thefts has been linked to the meth trade, so the city will see if it can require scrap metal dealers to force sellers to show ID.

The city will also explore funding for additional 24/7 safe spaces and work with the other levels of government to prioritize recreation in “high need” areas.