Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire

A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the 100 block of Mayfair Avenue around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a two-storey apartment fire in a vacant building.

The city said the fire was well-involved when crews arrived on scene and there was heavy smoke.

Firefighters used ladders for an aerial attack as the building was deemed unsafe to go inside.

The city said there has been multiple fires at this location and the building was at an increased risk of collapse.

Crews declared the fire under control at 3:43 a.m., but are expected to remain on scene to deal with hot spot.

The city expects Mayfair Avenue will be impacted until crews leave.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

The city said the building is a complete loss.