Vacant Winnipeg home goes up in flames for third time in eight months

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a fire at a vacant Winnipeg home for the third time in the span of eight months.

    Crews were called to the fire in the 700 block of Logan Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

    When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house and launched an exterior attack. Once conditions improved firefighters were able to enter the home to finish extinguishing the fire, which was declared under control just after 6 p.m.

    Firefighters searched the building and found one deceased cat. No one else was hurt.

    The WFPS notes this same house was damaged in previous fires in November 2023 and February 2024.

    The fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.

