Vaccine requirement now lifted for most Manitoba businesses
Manitobans are no longer required to show proof of vaccination at many businesses around the province.
Last month, the province announced it was removing the proof of vaccination requirement beginning on March 1.
However, businesses can still choose to keep the requirement.
Last week, Manitoba confirmed that immunization cards and the verifier app will still be available for businesses that want to continue using these resources beyond March 1.
The province is lifting the mask requirement beginning on March 15.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.
