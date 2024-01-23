Valour FC, Winnipeg Sea Bears release schedules for upcoming seasons

Two of Winnipeg's sports teams are gearing up for their upcoming seasons and now fans can circle dates on their calendars as their schedules have been released.

Both the Winnipeg Sea Bears and Valour FC announced their upcoming schedules for 2024.

The Canadian Premier League will kick off the season on April 13, 2024. Valour will get its first action on April 14 as they visit Vancouver FC.

It will be an extended road trip for Valour before they get their first home game. The team plays seven straight on the road before coming back to Winnipeg for the home opener, which will also be against Vancouver.

Valour FC will play against each team in the league four times – twice at home and twice on the road.

Following the regular season, the top five teams will make the playoffs.

The Sea Bears are looking to repeat their successful inaugural season where they went 12-9 and were named the franchise of the year.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League starts May 21 and Winnipeg will get underway on the road on May 22 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Two days later, the Sea Bears will play their home opener against the Scarborough Shooting Stars – who won the league championship last season.

The last home game for Winnipeg will be on July 23 against the Calgary Surge, with the season wrapping up on July 29 in Edmonton against the Stingers.

Playoffs will start in August with a play-in game between the third and fourth-place teams in each conference.