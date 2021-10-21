Valour Road Victoria Cross recipients honoured with new stamp

First World War veterans Corporal Lionel (Leo) Clarke, Company Sergeant Major Frederick William Hall and Lieutenant Robert Shankland, DCM, all lived on Winnipeg’s Pine Street, which was renamed Valour Road in 1925 in dedication of their courage and sacrifices in combat. (Source: Canada Post) First World War veterans Corporal Lionel (Leo) Clarke, Company Sergeant Major Frederick William Hall and Lieutenant Robert Shankland, DCM, all lived on Winnipeg’s Pine Street, which was renamed Valour Road in 1925 in dedication of their courage and sacrifices in combat. (Source: Canada Post)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island