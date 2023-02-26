Varlamov, Islanders shutout Jets to hand Winnipeg third consecutive loss

WINNIPEG - Semyon Varlamov picked up his second shutout of the season with a 23-save effort and the New York Islanders handed the Winnipeg Jets their third straight loss, 4-0 on Sunday.

Bo Horvat, with a short-handed goal, Alexander Romanov, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech, into an empty net, scored for New York (31-25-7).

David Rittich stopped 20-of-23 shots for Winnipeg (35-24-1).

The Jets fell to 20-10-0 at Canada Life Centre this season.

Pelech closed out the scoring with 2:01 remaining in the contest when he banked the puck off the boards attempting to ice it.

Nelson made it a 3-0 game with just 1:19 left in the middle frame. He took a pass from Zach Parise, niftily deked around Winnipeg's Kyle Connor and fired the puck past Rittich.

(The Canadian Press)