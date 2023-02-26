Varlamov, Islanders shutout Jets to hand Winnipeg third consecutive loss

Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers (27) dumps the puck past New York Islanders Casey Cizikas (53) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday February 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers (27) dumps the puck past New York Islanders Casey Cizikas (53) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday February 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island