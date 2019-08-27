

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Western Family Brand’s Grab N’Go Veggie Crisps due to undeclared allergens.

Packaging did not declare the possible presence of sulphites, almond, peanut, soy or wheat ingredients.

The snack food was distributed across the four western provinces and in the Yukon.

The recall indicates the product in question was sold in 400 gram packages bearing the following codes: 20 JA 10 LA9191, 19 SE 21 LA9080 and 19 AU 19 LA9050.

The product was manufactured by Golden Boy Foods Ltd.