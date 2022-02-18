Vehicle rollover ends with RCMP drug seizure

A photo of a flipped car on Highway 1 Wednesday afternoon. (Source: RCMP) A photo of a flipped car on Highway 1 Wednesday afternoon. (Source: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Police move in on Ottawa protesters, 3rd convoy organizer arrested

Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.

A protester sings the national anthem as they are taken into custody by police officers on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

'Freedom Convoy' protest: How did we get here?

The so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa have sparked anger and frustration among Ottawa residents as parts of the nation’s capital were seized by the occupation. CTVNews.ca looks at the key events and dates that led to the demonstration.

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty that drew outrage from Wright's family as too lenient.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island