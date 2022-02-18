Vehicle rollover ends with RCMP drug seizure

WINNIPEG -

A vehicle rollover on Highway 1 ended with RCMP arresting the driver after officers found illicit drugs.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the RM of Portage la Prairie around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Portage la Prairie, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said 20 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized after searching the woman and the car.

The woman was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. The charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP said further charges are pending.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court in Portage la Prairie on June 7.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continues to investigate.