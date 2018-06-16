

The Winnipeg Police Service is reporting a spike in vehicle thefts.

Over the month of May into June, auto thefts have increased 54 per cent, according to police.

Most of the thefts took place when the vehicle was left running, keys were stolen or had been left inside the car.

Police are reminding the public that these kinds of thefts are avoidable, and have provided safety tips:

Never leave your vehicle unattended while running with the keys in the ignition.

Do not leave your keys inside the vehicle, whether they are hidden or not.

Keys left at home (or at your business) should always be hidden. This will help prevent the theft of your vehicle if your home (or business) is broken into.

