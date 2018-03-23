RCMP say two bylaw vehicles being rammed by a front end loader led to a pursuit along the perimeter highway.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon at Samborski Environmental, west of the Brady Landfill according to RCMP.

Sgt. Major Wayne Foster with the Headingley RCMP detachment told CTV News it began when bylaw officers arrived on scene to seize equipment, including a front end loader.

“They found the loader on the site they attended to execute the warrant, and that’s when the loader took evasive action,” said Foster.

Two bylaw vehicles were blocking the entrance to Samborski Environmental, as one officer served the warrant, according to RCMP.

Foster told CTV News that the front loader rammed the two vehicles blocking the entrance, with one officer managing to get out before the car was hit.

“The loader then proceeded to strike the second law enforcement vehicle,” said Foster.

“That officer was actually inside the vehicle and he bailed out the passenger side door to escape further injury.”

After leaving Samborski Environmental, Mounties said the driver of the loader went east on the Perimeter Highway, ending up on Pembina Highway where it was pulled over by Winnipeg Police Service officers.

“Going through red lights, and it’s miraculous that no further vehicles were damaged,” said Foster.

Leonard Samborski, 65, is facing a number of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Speaking with CTV news by phone, Samborski’s legal representation Gene Zazelenchuk said his client plans to fight all charges.

RM of MacDonald Reeve Brad Erb told CTV the equipment seizure was part of an ongoing legal battle between the RM and Samborski Environmental, but called Wednesday’s incident a “police matter” and declined to comment.