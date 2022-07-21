Velotecha opens in Winnipeg

A new community bike lab in downtown Winnipeg is offering cheap repairs for cyclists and valuable work experience for youth in need.

Velotecha is the result of a collaboration between the WRENCH (Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub) and The Link Youth and Family Supports. The two charitable organizations began discussing the project in 2021 to provide much-needed work experience to youth aged 10-17 who may have difficulty entering the workforce.

“Our purpose is to serve the community, make bikes more accessible, but most importantly to offer job experience and skills to the youth that (The Link) cares for,” said Velotecha supervisor Riley Woodcock.

The bright green shipping container building located at 175 Mayfair Avenue is open for business Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Woodcock says they offer walk-up services, anything from tire repair to brake work, and even full tune-ups.

“Anything under 10-15 minutes, we like to show the customer what we’re doing and educate them on how to maintain their own bike,” said Woodcock. “Anything else, they leave it with us for an hour or two.”

When they’re not repairing customers’ bikes, the youth spend their time refurbishing donated bicycles to be sold at the shop.

“We’ll have three or four, ranging in sizes, available at all times to be able to sell,” said Woodcock.

The project was funded thanks to donations from the Kinsmen Club as well as an anonymous donor, but Woodcock says they couldn’t have done it without the help of the WRENCH, Winnipeg’s largest community bike hub.

“I feel like my operations wouldn’t have been able to start without them,” he enthused. “Big props to the WRENCH.”