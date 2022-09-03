'Very busy and dangerous': Mobile home residents upset after city strikes down fix to dangerous intersection

Residents of a mobile home community near the edge of Winnipeg are worried for their safety after a city committee denied their application to fix a dangerous exit for drivers.

Darcy and Suzie Zanewich have lived in Northgate Mobile Home Estates, formerly the Northgate Trailer Park, for two years.

The couple decided to live in the community after wanting to simplify their life.

While they enjoy their new home -- they don't enjoy the turn to leave it.

"Very busy and dangerous. Coming in and out is pretty much a disaster. It's extremely difficult, and it's only a matter of time before someone gets killed or fatally injured," said Darcy Zanewich.

The only entrance into the community is via a turn on Main Street.

Zanewich said he's personally had a close call at the spot.

"I had a near-miss accident, unfortunately. Luckily, I looked both ways, and I caught on my second look a very fast vehicle coming, probably 90km/h because they are coming from the highway," said Zanewich.

Likewise, resident Shirley Hemmett worries about newer drivers getting hurt at the turn.

"Do we have to wait for a fatality to occur? " she said.

Hemmett said during rush hour, waiting for a large enough gap in traffic to turn can take an extremely long time.

"Especially during rush hour," noted Hemmett, "Rush hour is horrendous. Traffic going both ways, to the apartments, from the apartments and getting out is difficult."

The issue was brought up at the East Kildonan - Transcona Community Committee Regular Meeting at city hall on Wednesday.

The community's owner, Guido Cerasani, was looking to get a zoning change approved so he could connect Northgate Estates to River Park Drive, a collector street that ends a few feet before the south side of the park.

A proposal that garnered some pushback, with people who live on River Park Drive worried about an increase in traffic.

"The road was designed for like 5,000 cars a day. The current traffic study shows that it's about 1,100 cars right now. Even if we add us at full capacity, it's still under 50 per cent capacity. It's a no brainer," said Cerasani.

The zoning change was ultimately struck down at the meeting.

A motion to lower the speed limit in front of the park to 60 km/h and a motion to refurbish the adjacent intersection in the future was passed instead.

However, Cerasani says he's frustrated and disappointed by the committee's decision.

"Well, we've filed a complaint to the provincial Ombudsman department, and I'm asking that the Standing Policy Committee, [Executive Policy Committee] and council vote down the decision made by Jeff Browaty and his group on August 31," said Cerasani.

CTV News reached out to area councillor Jeff Browaty, but he declined an interview.