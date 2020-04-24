WINNIPEG -- The Province has announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba bringing the total number of cases in the province to 263.

Dr. Brent Roussin made the announcement during a press conference at the Manitoba Legislature Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Manitoba remains at six. Seven people are currently in hospital due to the virus, including three in intensive care.

Health officials say there are currently 61 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 196 people have recovered from the virus.

“I want to continue to thank Manitobans for their efforts at flattening the curve,” said Dr. Roussin. “We’ve been able to avoid significant community based transmission or outbreaks in high risk settings such as personal care homes.”

The province said 786 COVID-19 tests were performed at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory on Thursday. A total of 22,172 COVID-19 tests have been done in Manitoba so far.

Health officials continue to remind Manitobans about physical distancing measures. Dr. Roussin said the province is still advising against non-essential personal travel.

“The advice remains to stay home for the most part, leave for essential reasons,” said Dr. Roussin. “This includes Manitobans regardless of where you’re living, this virus is in every region of our province.”

Dr. Roussin also added that you should only be travelling to a cottage for essential reasons. If you are, he’s advising to only travel with family members and not to visit with others.

LIFTING RESTRICTIONS

Dr. Roussin said Manitobans’ efforts to flatten the curve are what have allowed health officials to look at gradually lifting certain restrictions in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to do so very cautiously, very slowly, and follow our numbers very closely,” said Dr. Roussin.

“We’re going to look to ways to safely re-open the non-essential businesses, others will remain closed, but we’ll do so in a phased approach.”

He said this will be done slowly, and cautiously, to ensure limited transition.

Dr. Roussin noted that the province’s plans to lift certain restrictions are subject to change based on COVID-19 numbers in the province.

“We need to be cautious, if we loosen up too quickly we can see these numbers again climb.”

Dr. Roussin said all Manitobans should continue to stick to the current public health guide lines until the province says otherwise.