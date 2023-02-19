'Very moved': Winnipeg fundraisers supporting those impacted by earthquake

It's been almost two weeks since a deadly earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria.

As rescue missions shift to recovery efforts, community organizations in Winnipeg are stepping up to help in any way they can.

Setting up Sunday afternoon, Shahina Siddiqui, the executive director of the Islamic Social Services Association, is preparing for Syria and Turkiye: Help, Hope, Heal - a major fundraiser taking place to help those impacted by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6.

"Of course, we have families here who have loved ones there who are affected and impacted by it," said Siddiqui. "So it's also a way of coming together and healing and giving hope."

Turkiye's disaster management agency said the death toll has now surpassed 40,000 people.

That's on top of the tens of thousands of people who are now displaced, added Siddiqui.

"I have a friend here who lost her grandparents to the earthquake. The majority of her family is homeless, and they are moving to other cities, so a lot of displacement or injured people," she said.

With the demand for help high, smaller grassroots fundraisers are also taking place.

Abdul Ahad is part of the University of Manitoba Muslim Students Association, one of several student organizations hosting a charity bake sale on Monday.

"Just doing a little bit from our side to make a small change because this bake sale is nothing compared to what they've lost at home," he said.

Abdul said the event will allow people to discuss the earthquake's impact with those most affected.

"There will be 50-60 Syrian families who will be cooking, who are trying to help this cause," explained Abdul. "We are also here to hear their stories because they have lost friends and family in this calamity."

Though nothing can bring back lost family members or friends, Siddiqui said the Turkish and Syrian communities appreciate the support.

"The Turkish and Syrian families they have all come through," said Siddiqui. "First of all, very happy we are doing this. Very moved that Winnipeg is responding and, of course, the prayers that go with it."

She said that for those who would like to help but can't attend any events, the Islamic Social Services Association recommends donating to the Red Cross.