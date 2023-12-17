'Very overwhelming': Powerlifting event raises money for Children's Hospital

A group of fitness enthusiasts were lifting spirits as well as dumbbells Saturday, as a powerlifting event raised money for the Children's Hospital.

The 2023 "Christmas Lift" at Atalo Gym pitted teams of weightlifters against each other to raise much-needed funds for the children's neurosurgery ward at the hospital.

"It's a powerlifting meet in support of CK5 in the Children's Hospital," said gym owner Adam Walsh. "So we're raising money and toy donations."

Walsh said it was a pretty standard weightlifting competition. "We've got teams of three: squat, bench, deadlift. Three attempts for each." Walsh said. "We use the Wilks calculator at the end to add up the totals, whatever team has the highest number wins."

The Christmas Lift has been held at the gym for a few years now in memory of member Austin Arnould's daughter Emma-lee, who passed away at just 15 months old after a battle with cancer.

"It was seven years ago, it was Dec. 3, she passed from cancer," said Arnould. "Just been pretty much trying to bring smiles to the kids faces every year with the toy drive."

All money and toys raised during the one-day event are being donated to the CK5 ward, where Emma-lee was treated during her stay.

Arnould said he is very grateful for the support.

"It's very overwhelming," he said. "I never really expected it to take off as much as it has."

Walsh is happy to host the event, and says it's been growing every year.

"The community here is everything. We just want to just want to do what we can to give back and I think this is a really great cause."

This year's Christmas Lift raised $1,285 in cash donations, and another $1,200 online. The event also gathered seven large bags of toys for donation to the hospital.