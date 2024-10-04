'Very special to be home': Chantal Kreviazuk to play anniversary concert in Winnipeg

Chantal Kreviazuk is set to return to Winnipeg to mark a major milestone in her illustrious musical career.

The Winnipeg-born singer-songwriter will play a concert at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of her double-platinum-selling sophomore album.

"It's the actual day that "Colour Moving and Still" came out, and I just think that's so cool that it happened like that. It's very special to be home for that," Kreviazuk said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

That album brought now-classics like "Feels Like Home," "Before You," and "Leaving on a Jet Plane."

Chantal Kreviazuk is pictured on the1999 album "Colour Moving and Still." (Chantal Kreviazuk/Columbia Records)

To celebrate the anniversary, "Colour Moving and Still" was re-released this week in a deluxe double edition. It includes all 10 tracks from the album, completely remastered, plus six previously unreleased live recordings produced on 180-gram vinyl.

Kreviazuk said the album brings her back to a transformative period of her life. At the time, she was a newly published songwriter navigating much change.

"I think of me being very focused on the heart of the matter," Kreviazuk said.

"I think of me focused on the loss of my cousin from Selkirk, Manitoba - how much she meant to me. I think of being young and in love with my husband, who was just my boyfriend, and I wrote "Before You."'

That boyfriend, now husband, is Our Lady Peace's Raine Maida. In addition to becoming partners in life, they also became prolific partners in songwriting. The duo has penned tracks for Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, and The Veronicas.

Chantal Kreviazuk, left, and Raine Maida pose for a portrait at the Thompson Hotel in Toronto, Wednesday, January 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

"(Raine) knows that I'm somebody who just writes and writes and writes, and he's always encouraged me to just do that, in any and every way, shape, form possible."

That drive has produced seven albums, a slew of EPs, a Grammy, and three Junos.

Despite her many accomplishments, Kreviazuk said she is generally not one to stop and take stock.

"I've kind of always just kept going. I think that's training from my husband. He's not really about sitting and staring at the painting that you just painted on the wall. He's kind of like, 'Okay, keep going.'"