'Very unique circumstances': The outdoor curling event raising money for a cause

The Ironman Outdoor Curling bonspiel is back for another year, and it’s giving curlers of all abilities the chance to play on the Red River.

The 23rd annual event will take place at the beginning of next month at the Winnipeg Rowing Club and will include curlers of all ages.

“We do a high school event on the Thursday, where we’re getting high school students out to do some curling Thursday and Friday,” said Glen Henderson, committee member and title sponsor.

“Then Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we have the Ironman Curling event, where we have now registered 45 teams.”

The event involves eight sheets of curling ice on the Red River. Participants are guaranteed to play three games throughout the bonspiel.

Henderson said the event provides a unique experience because it takes place on the river as opposed to an indoor rink. He added that people of all skill levels are welcome to join in on the fun.

“You got some very unique circumstances on the ice, where it can be rough at times and a little bit bumpy,” he said.

“It just creates a completely different curling environment than what you get in a typical curling rink.”

Proceeds from the event go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Hope Worldwide Canada.

Henderson noted these organizations have been part of the event for years.

“It’s the ability for us as a group and participants to give to a really great cause,” he said.

For those who still want to take part, the bonspiel can support up to 80 teams. Registration is open until Jan. 26. Participants can register as teams of four or as individuals.

The event takes place from Feb. 2 to 4. More information can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.