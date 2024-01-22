'Very unique circumstances': The outdoor curling event raising money for a cause
The Ironman Outdoor Curling bonspiel is back for another year, and it’s giving curlers of all abilities the chance to play on the Red River.
The 23rd annual event will take place at the beginning of next month at the Winnipeg Rowing Club and will include curlers of all ages.
“We do a high school event on the Thursday, where we’re getting high school students out to do some curling Thursday and Friday,” said Glen Henderson, committee member and title sponsor.
“Then Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we have the Ironman Curling event, where we have now registered 45 teams.”
The event involves eight sheets of curling ice on the Red River. Participants are guaranteed to play three games throughout the bonspiel.
Henderson said the event provides a unique experience because it takes place on the river as opposed to an indoor rink. He added that people of all skill levels are welcome to join in on the fun.
“You got some very unique circumstances on the ice, where it can be rough at times and a little bit bumpy,” he said.
“It just creates a completely different curling environment than what you get in a typical curling rink.”
Proceeds from the event go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Hope Worldwide Canada.
Henderson noted these organizations have been part of the event for years.
“It’s the ability for us as a group and participants to give to a really great cause,” he said.
For those who still want to take part, the bonspiel can support up to 80 teams. Registration is open until Jan. 26. Participants can register as teams of four or as individuals.
The event takes place from Feb. 2 to 4. More information can be found online.
- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Director of 'Moonstruck' and 'Fiddler on the Roof' Norman Jewison, dead at 97
Norman Jewison, the acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and 'Moonstruck' to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died at age 97.
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Most Canadians who plan to vote Liberal doing so to stop Conservatives from winning: poll
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
'Allure' the manatee returns to the wild after being caught in fishing lure
A manatee found with a fishing lure hooked to her has been released back into Florida waters after a yearlong rehabilitation at a local zoo.
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
U.S., British militaries launch new round of joint strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen
The officials said Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance.
Scotland’s oldest tartan, found in a peat bog, has been recreated and is now available to buy
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
Sask. woman left waiting 10 months and counting for cancer scan
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students join teachers for second one-day strike
Saskatoon students joined teachers on the picket line as part of an organized citywide show of support.
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
Suspect in custody following incident in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service got a call Monday morning after 9 o'clock about an incident underway on Sixth Avenue, forcing the surrounding area to be blocked off to traffic.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Edmonton
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
-
Single-use bag fee increases remain as Edmonton utility committee hears report on effects of delaying it
Edmonton's utility committee discussed a report delivered to them Monday from city administration that outlined the potential implications of a pause on increasing bag fees, which are set to go up July 1 as part of the plan that came into effect last summer, as outlined in the single-use item reduction bylaw.
-
Death of woman in Edmonton prompts homicide investigation
A woman was found dead northwest of downtown Edmonton Sunday afternoon and homicide detectives have been brought in to investigate.
Toronto
-
One person sent to hospital after suspect carrying a machete in Toronto
At least one person is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a Toronto neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.
-
Police urge drivers to 'use caution' after wild turkey snarls traffic in Scarborough
Toronto police are urging people to “use caution when driving” in northwest Scarborough after receiving reports of a wild turkey walking on the road.
-
'It comes down to customer service,' Doug Ford says of ServiceOntario moving to Staples stores
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that moving ServiceOntario locations into select Staples Canada stores is all about convenience.
Calgary
-
Defence lawyer questions woman's memory of alleged sexual assault at Calgary trial
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman's memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.
-
Four people charged in death of Calgary woman Tara Miller
Four people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Calgary woman whose body was found near Okotoks last year.
-
Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win
A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1-million prize she won in a lottery last month.
Montreal
-
'Incompentence': Poilievre fires at Valerie Plante on social media, again
Pierre Poilievre has once again accused Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante of incompetence on social media.
-
Old Montreal building where seven people died in fire listed for sale
The heritage building that burned down in Old Montreal last spring, killing seven people who were inside, has been listed for sale.
-
Montreal's Restaurant Momesso is closed
Those hoping to grab one last sub from iconic Restaurant Momesso in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood are out of luck, as the doors closed earlier than expected this week.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex crimes against students
Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was found guilty in September on four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.
-
City of Ottawa considering cutting idling bylaw limit from 3 minutes to 1
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify 3 suspects in connection with assault
Ottawa police are asking the public to help identify three suspects after a resident was assaulted in an apartment complex along Meadowlands Drive.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead
A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
-
Security a concern as new shelter opens in Halifax
Some are concerned about security at a new Halifax shelter.
Kitchener
-
Three people wanted for armed robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
Police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.
-
Bedsheet loop was inside Timi Gusak’s cell before his suicide, inquest hears
An inquest began Monday into the death of Timi Gusak who was charged with sexually assaulting three young girls in Waterloo Region.
-
Three new housing developments proposed in Doon
Kitchener councillors have given preliminary approval to two housing developments in the city’s Doon neighborhood and pushed a decision on a third to a council meeting next month.
Vancouver
-
SkyTrain shut down not expected: TransLink CEO
SkyTrain service is not expected to be shut down by striking transit workers, according to TransLink's CEO.
-
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.
-
Police watchdog wants review of B.C. officer's punishment for sexual advances
B.C.'s police complaint commissioner has ordered a review into how an officer was disciplined for misconduct, saying it didn't fit the seriousness of allegations that he made inappropriate sexual advances.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. inquest told of chained door, 'no way out' from deadly Vancouver blaze
A coroner's inquest has been told that a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 had a chained door, as relatives testified about the devastating impact of the blaze.
-
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
-
Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase
Restaurants Canada is urging the British Columbia government to intervene in a proposed increase to the farm-level price of chicken in the province.