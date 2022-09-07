Victim of deadly arson met with $20K fee to rebuild burned store

The owner of an Osborne Village convenience store where a deadly arson took place wants to rebuild from the ashes, but a big financial barrier is standing in the way.

Store owner Heather Shin lost her 60-year-old sister-in-law who had been living above the store and died as a result of the 2021 blaze. Shin's nephew was also injured.

Now, on top of her grief, Shin is being hit with city zoning and variance fees that she says are unfair.

"I was shocked, I didn't even think about that," Shin told CTV News.

The tragic losses in the fire not only impacted Shin and her family, but also community members who still leave flowers on site to this day.

Neighbour Margaret Schiop's home was also damaged in the fire. She would like to see the store come back.

"It's very nice, it is very comfortable. You go there, and all over people they are coming and buying stuff," Schiop said.

Shin has a plan for a new store, but when she filed her application at city hall, she was hit with $20,000 worth of fees.

"I don't think it's really fair or reasonable for them to ask me in this especially unique situation," Shin said. "I hope that we can get back to a normal life, like, you know, build a store there and get back to a business."

The building is nonconforming under current city bylaws and has been allowed to exist under grandfather status. But since the plan is to build new, rezoning and seven variances are required – and that comes at a cost.

Area Councillor Sherri Rollins put a motion before a city committee asking for the fees to be waived.

"If it weren't for that act of arson, this would still exist on this property, and to rebuild it, $20,000 is pretty steep," Rollins said.

Shin appeared at city hall last week to make her case

"Please, from the bottom of my heart, waive this fee for us," she told the committee.

The committee agreed to axe the hefty bill. It now goes before the planning and property committee for a final vote Thursday morning.