Victim of deadly attack in The Pas says action is needed to deal with rising violence
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
Oliver Hart was walking out of his apartment last Friday, his arms full of baby supplies for his young child, when he said three people confronted him.
He said one of them grabbed a box of diapers from him, and another pulled out a knife.
"That's when I realized this was actually happening. This is serious. These guys are threatening my life."
Hart said the one with the knife lunged at him and stabbed him in the side.
"It caught me off guard. It was so quick. It happened so fast," he said. "I let go of the box and the two ran off with my son's Pampers. And it hit me, you know, I've just been stabbed."
Hart was one of two men stabbed in The Pas that day. The second victim, 41-year-old Eugene Michelle, died of his injuries.
Manitoba RCMP said it appears the attacks were random.
Police charged a 16-year-old male with second-degree murder, and a 15-year-old female and 33-year-old man with manslaughter. The charges have not been proven in court. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in the attacks.
Hart has lived in The Pas for 12 years, and until now has never been threatened or attacked before. But he said there has been a rise in drugs and gang violence.
"It wasn't always like this, but in the last few years, it has grown more and more violent," he said.
"There needs to be a bigger response – a call to action against these types of activities and these people bringing that into our community."
It is a call echoed by Andre Murphy, the Mayor of The Pas.
"There's a huge drug problem within our area, our tri-community, but as well as throughout northern Manitoba," he said.
He believes better addictions and mental health supports would help curb the violence.
There is one 16-bed addiction treatment centre in The Pas, but according to the Northern Health Region, there is currently a three to five-week waitlist. A spokesperson for the region said there are other supports provided through the community's general hospital, along with community addictions workers. Further supports are available in Thompson.
However, Murphy said due to the long waits, many residents end up travelling to Winnipeg or Brandon to get the care they need.
"We as a community would like to see the same level of services in northern Manitoba as well as in The Pas as you see in southern Manitoba," he said.
In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Bernadette Smith, the minister covering addictions and mental health, said the province is committed to improving supports for northern communities dealing with addictions and mental health challenges.
"Including working with law enforcement to hire additional mental health support workers," the statement reads. "We also continue to collaborate with community organizations to ensure that people can access treatment options across Manitoba, regardless of where they live.”
Sitting in his hospital bed in Winnipeg, recovering from the stabbing, Hart said he hopes changes will come soon, so something like this doesn't happen again.
"This shouldn't have been. And to the people who attacked me – I'm stronger than this. I'm going to keep living."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Director of 'Moonstruck' and 'Fiddler on the Roof' Norman Jewison, dead at 97
Norman Jewison, the acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and 'Moonstruck' to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died at age 97.
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Most Canadians who plan to vote Liberal doing so to stop Conservatives from winning: poll
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
Ottawa won't appeal court ruling striking down limit on passing citizenship to children born abroad
The federal government has announced it won't be challenging a court ruling that struck down a portion of the Citizenship Act which blocked children born abroad to Canadian parents from obtaining Canadian citizenship beyond the first generation.
U.S., British militaries launch new round of joint strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen
The officials said Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance.
20 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie, Coast Guard says
Twenty people were rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.
'Memories are so fresh': Looking back at Corner Gas, 20 years after its debut
It may be two decades since Corner Gas graced television screens for the first time. However, series creator Brent Butt says the memories from the set are still fresh in his mind.
Families of hostages held in Gaza storm Israel's parliament meeting demanding deal for release
Dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas stormed a committee meeting in Israel's parliament Monday, demanding a deal to win their loved ones' release, as European foreign ministers joined growing international calls for Israel to negotiate on the creation of a Palestinian state after the war.
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
Sask. woman left waiting 10 months and counting for cancer scan
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students join teachers for second one-day strike
Saskatoon students joined teachers on the picket line as part of an organized citywide show of support.
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
Suspect in custody following incident in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service got a call Monday morning after 9 o'clock about an incident underway on Sixth Avenue, forcing the surrounding area to be blocked off to traffic.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Edmonton
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
-
Municipal leaders feeling 'caught between' Alberta and Ottawa as minister's deadline approaches
Alberta cities and towns have just over a week to report back to the province detailing all agreements they have with Ottawa.
-
Edmonton's South Asian community concerned at lack of response from politicians during extortion scheme
Members of the South Asian community say they're frustrated they haven't heard more from elected officials after a string of arsons and shootings tied to an extortion scheme.
Toronto
-
Calls mount for better car security standards as feds schedule auto theft summit
New federal standards that could make Canadian vehicles a harder target for prolific car thieves are one of the outcomes stakeholders hope for as the Canadian government invites provinces and industry officials together for a national summit.
-
One person sent to hospital after suspect carrying a machete in Toronto
At least one person is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a Toronto neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.
-
Police urge drivers to 'use caution' after wild turkey snarls traffic in Scarborough
Toronto police are urging people to “use caution when driving” in northwest Scarborough after receiving reports of a wild turkey walking on the road.
Calgary
-
Four people charged in death of Calgary woman Tara Miller
Four people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Calgary woman whose body was found near Okotoks last year.
-
Defence lawyer questions woman's memory of alleged sexual assault at Calgary trial
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman's memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.
-
Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win
A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1-million prize she won in a lottery last month.
Montreal
-
'Incompentence': Poilievre fires at Valerie Plante on social media, again
Pierre Poilievre has once again accused Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante of incompetence on social media.
-
Old Montreal building where seven people died in fire listed for sale
The heritage building that burned down in Old Montreal last spring, killing seven people who were inside, has been listed for sale.
-
Montreal's Restaurant Momesso is closed
Those hoping to grab one last sub from iconic Restaurant Momesso in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood are out of luck, as the doors closed earlier than expected this week.
Ottawa
-
'Provinces are going to have to step up': Reaction to Canada's plan to cap international student permits
With the announcement that Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a two-year cap on foreign enrollment, stakeholders in Ottawa are voicing their concerns.
-
Some Ottawa favourites offering snacks for travellers at Ottawa International Airport
Pack your bags and leave room for a familiar La Bottega sandwich the next time you fly out of the Ottawa International Airport.
-
City of Ottawa considering cutting idling bylaw limit from 3 minutes to 1
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead
A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
-
Security a concern as new shelter opens in Halifax
Some are concerned about security at a new Halifax shelter.
Kitchener
-
Three people wanted for armed robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
Police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.
-
Local schools raise concerns about the new cap on international student admissions
Conestoga College says the federal government’s plan to limit the amount of international students in Canada might be too much, too soon.
-
$70,000 in nuts nabbed in Wilmot
Waterloo regional police are looking into a theft that is truly "nuts."
Vancouver
-
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.
-
Carbon monoxide poisoning spikes this time of year, warns B.C. doctor
When the temperatures cool in the late fall and in the winter, Vancouver hospitals see an average of 31 emergency department visits a month from patients suffering from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
-
Strike not expected to cause SkyTrain shutdown: TransLink CEO
SkyTrain service is not expected to be shut down by striking transit workers, according to TransLink's CEO.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with impersonating dental hygienist wanted on B.C. warrant
Police in Saanich, B.C., are searching for a 22-year-old man who has been criminally charged for cleaning people's teeth without the necessary professional qualifications, saying they have reason to believe he has breached or is about to breach the conditions of his release from custody.
-
B.C. inquest told of chained door, 'no way out' from deadly Vancouver blaze
A coroner's inquest has been told that a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 had a chained door, as relatives testified about the devastating impact of the blaze.
-
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.