Victim of stabbing at The Forks had just moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine

Victim of stabbing at The Forks had just moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island