WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Victim recovering after Bannerman shooting: Police

    A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

    A Winnipeg man is behind bars in connection to a shooting in St. John's Saturday.

    Winnipeg police got the call around 4:50 a.m., when officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bannerman Avenue for the report of a man who had been shot.

    Police found a 58-year-old male victim in the home suffering from a serious upper-body gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable.

    The suspect, who was known to one of the residents but not known to the victim, fled before police arrived.

    A few hours later, police executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Summerside Avenue with help from the drone unit, and arrested the suspect.

    Investigators believe the suspect forced his way into the Bannerman residence and then got into an argument with the homeowner. Police say the argument escalated, resulting in the victim being shot in the chest.

    The 24-year-old suspect faces numerous charges, which must be proven in court. He remains in police custody.

    1969-2023

