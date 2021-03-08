WINNIPEG -- A vigil was held Sunday night to remember Jana Williams, a pregnant Winnipeg woman who was recently found dead.

Williams’ body was found in the city’s North End, near the Red River, last Thursday. According to vigil organizers, she was six months pregnant and had been missing for a number of days.

They said stories like Williams’ are far too common.

“It’s really hard doing this almost every second week and it’s been continuing and continuing,” said Alaya McIvor, vigil organizer.

“We’ve been posting our sisters online, missing every second, third day.”

More details on this case are expected later today.

This is a developing story. More details to come.