Vigil shuts down Harry Lazarenko Bridge

Loved ones of a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle are demanding to know what happened that night.

At 6 p.m. Friday, dozens of protesters with signs and drums stopped traffic at Main Street and Redwood Avenue. Winnipeg police were on scene directing traffic as the group made their way across the Harry Lazarenko Bridge.

“Hear my mom’s name: Doris Porter,” yelled one of Porter’s daughters as the group walked down Redwood Avenue.

“No more stolen sisters,” yelled another protester.

Police say in the early hours of Aug. 10, Porter, 49, was lying on the ground of Harry Lazarenko Bridge when she was hit by a westbound vehicle. She died from her injuries before emergency crews arrived. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Porter’s family was asking for answers about what happened that night, including who hit Porter.

They are calling for charges to be laid against the driver.

As of Friday, the incident is still under investigation.