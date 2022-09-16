Vincent Massey routs Elmwood as week one of Winnipeg high school football ends

The first week of Winnipeg's high school football season is in the books.

On Friday, Oak Park lost to Vincent Massey 16-13 at home. As well, Daniel McIntyre beat Fort Frances 15-0 and Dryden downed Churchill 28-20.

Finally, Brandon's Vincent Massey high school routed Elmwood. 41-0.

Regular season games continue next week, with six games taking place on Thursday, Sept. 22.