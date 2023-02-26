Virden RCMP searching for armed and dangerous suspect

RCMP in Virden, Man. are hunting for a dangerous suspect after a disturbing incident Friday night.

Mounties say they got the call around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 24. They were told that a man on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation was holding an injured person against their will.

Officers responded to a residence in the First Nation. The victim was found there, but the suspect had fled before police arrived.

Police have issued a warrant for Seril Mazawasicuna, 32, of Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation. He is described as 6’1”, 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mazawasicuna faces a total of 16 charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and forcible confinement.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is believed to be possession of firearms and is actively evading police.

Anyone with information about the location of Seril Mazawasicuna is asked to immediately call 911, the Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.