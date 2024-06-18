Voters head to the polls Tuesday in Tuxedo byelection

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new MLA in the constituency of Tuxedo.

According to Elections Manitoba, polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at a number of locations across the electoral district.

The seat has been vacant since former premier Heather Stefanson resigned from her legislature position in late April.

Tuxedo has always been in the control of the Progressive Conservatives, and has been the seat for two former premiers.

Gary Filmon first won the riding in 1981 and held on to it until 2000, when Stefanson was voted in and took over.

Four candidates are vying for the job; family lawyer Lawrence Pinsky for the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives; nurse Carla Compton for the Manitoba NDP, foster parent advocate Jamie Pfau for the Manitoba Liberal Party, and Janine Gibson, who is leader of the Manitoba Green Party.

More details on where to vote and what you need to cast your ballot can be found on Elections Manitoba's website.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele